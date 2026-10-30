Video: Russia has attacked the Dnipro train station again

On October 30, Russian troops launched several new strikes on the Dnipro train station; passengers and staff were evacuated to shelters.

This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia. According to preliminary information, no one was injured as a result of the attack—neither passengers nor railway workers. The evacuation was announced in advance, and people were in shelters.

Areas for extended stays have been set up in the station’s underground spaces. Despite security restrictions and delays, railway workers are continuing their work to ensure all trains depart on schedule.

Ukrzaliznytsia urged passengers and others at the station to remain in shelters until the air raid alert ends.

The company also announced that passengers for whom travel today is not absolutely necessary can return their tickets and receive a full refund. Trips can be rescheduled for another date.

As a reminder, the occupiers attacked the train station in Dnipro, killing at least 13 people.

The Russian strike on the Dnipro train station claimed the lives of five railway workers; among the dead were two female conductors.

Ukrzaliznytsia has provided details on the circumstances of the Russian strike on the train station in Dnipro, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilian passengers.

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