Russian strikes have caused power and water supply problems in Dnipro

In Dnipro, on October 30, not even emergency power outage schedules are in effect. The reason is new Russian strikes on the region’s energy infrastructure: Ukrenergo’s transmission networks and one of DTEK’s facilities have been damaged. Currently, utility workers are working to restore power, prioritizing the restoration of power to water and sewer facilities.

The power supply situation in Dnipro remains challenging. Due to damage to the energy infrastructure caused by Russian attacks, the city is currently unable to implement even emergency power outage schedules. According to DTEK, Russian troops have again attacked power facilities in the region over the past 24 hours. Overnight, a rocket-powered drone strike caused a fire in the equipment. Ukenergo’s transmission lines and one of DTEK’s facilities were also damaged.

As a result, the region’s power grid is operating with restrictions, and it is not yet possible to restore normal power supply. Power utility workers are already on site at the damaged locations and are working to restore power to consumers as quickly as possible. Special attention is being paid to the water supply. First and foremost, specialists are restoring power to water utility facilities, as pumping equipment cannot function properly without electricity. This is why the power outage directly affects the water supply to residents’ homes.

DTEK notes that repair crews are working to restore the damaged infrastructure. At the same time, no exact timeline has yet been provided for the restoration of stable power and water service. The situation depends on the extent of the damage and how quickly utility workers can restore the equipment to operation. Residents of Dnipro are advised to monitor further announcements from the power company and city authorities. Once the situation stabilizes and the power grid’s capacity is restored, information regarding the power outage schedule is expected to be updated. This was reported by DTEK.

Russian attacks have caused significant damage to the energy infrastructure of the capital, as well as in the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. It will take time to fully restore power, according to the Ministry of Energy.

Earlier, power was restored to some consumers in Dnipro, though more than 200,000 remain without power.

Prior to this, power had been cut off on both banks of the Dnipro River due to a Russian attack.

Due to an accident on the right bank of Kyiv, scheduled power outages are temporarily suspended.

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