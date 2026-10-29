Following the Russian strike on the train station in Dnipro, Russian propagandists began spreading claims that the destruction was allegedly caused by Ukrainian air defenses. The Ukrainian Air Force refuted these claims and released a photograph of debris from a Russian jet-powered drone found right on the platform. The military emphasized that such reports are an attempt to shift responsibility for the attack onto Ukraine.

Following yet another Russian attack on Dnipro, reports began circulating online alleging that Ukrainian air defense forces were responsible for the damage at the train station. The Ukrainian Air Force dismissed these claims as false and published photographic evidence to support its position. The photo shows debris from a Russian jet-powered drone lying directly on the station platform. The military cited this very photograph as proof that a Russian drone crashed on the railway facility’s grounds.

The military stated that the Russian side is attempting to exploit the consequences of its own attack to spread disinformation. According to the military, such reports are intended to divert attention from the actions of the Russian army and shift the blame for civilian deaths and injuries onto Ukraine. “The occupiers’ goal is obvious and consistent—a cynical justification of their own war crimes, intimidation of Ukrainians, and attempts to shift responsibility for civilian deaths,” the Air Force emphasized.

Russian propaganda is attempting to shift blame

The Air Force noted that the accusations against Ukrainian air defense are part of Russia’s information campaign following strikes on Ukrainian cities. Such statements may create the false impression that damage to civilian facilities was caused by the Ukrainian military, rather than by Russian attacks.

At the same time, the published photograph confirms the presence of debris from a Russian drone on the tarmac, but by itself does not reveal all the circumstances of the strike. To fully establish the details, it is important to also consider the findings of the investigation and reports from relevant agencies. “This is yet another proof that the enemy’s targets are precisely civilian infrastructure and people,” the Air Force stated.

The military urged Ukrainians not to spread unverified reports and to rely on information from official and reliable sources. This is especially important after shelling, when unconfirmed accounts of events quickly appear online. The Air Force emphasizes that statements from Russian propaganda should not be accepted as reliable information without verification. In the case of the strike on the train station in Dnipro, the military released a photograph of the wreckage of a Russian jet-powered drone to refute the claim that Ukrainian air defense forces were allegedly involved. The Air Force reported this on Telegram.

As a reminder, on October 29, the occupiers attacked the train station in Dnipro.

Ukrzaliznytsia provided details on the circumstances of the Russian strike on the Dnipro train station, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilian passengers. According to the company, an air raid alert was issued at the station in advance, and after an increased threat was detected, passengers on the electric train bound for Zaporizhzhia began to be evacuated. There were more than 10 minutes remaining before the strike.

Read us on