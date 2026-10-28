Russia has attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times, damaging infrastructure

Since this evening, Russian troops have attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times. The enemy used drones, artillery, aerial bombs, and missiles. As a result of the shelling, infrastructure facilities, a private home, and a dormitory at an educational institution were damaged, and a fire broke out.

In the Dniprovskyi District, infrastructure was damaged as a result of enemy strikes.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, Russian troops attacked the Dubovykivska community. A private home there was destroyed.

In the Nikopol region, the district center, as well as the Marganetsk and Chervonohryhorivsk communities, came under attack. A dormitory at an educational institution was damaged, and a fire broke out.

In the Kamyanske district, the enemy targeted infrastructure facilities in the P’yatykhatska and Verkhivtsevska communities.

Information regarding the final extent of the damage and possible casualties is being clarified.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

Over the course of October 27, Russian troops attacked 41 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region 846 times. Two people were injured as a result of strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district.

Five people, including a child, were wounded as a result of a Russian drone strike on Kharkiv on October 27.

In addition, Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Dnipro.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava, resulting in casualties.

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