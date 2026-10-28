A fire broke out in Kharkiv after a Russian drone struck the city; there are casualties

A Russian drone struck the Osnovyanskyi district of Kharkiv, causing a fire. According to preliminary reports, there are casualties.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

“There is a fire at the site of the strike… Reports of casualties are coming in—their number and condition are being verified,” Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Earlier, Russia attacked Pavlohrad, wounding a 15-year-old boy.

Over the course of 24 hours—from the morning of October 27 to the morning of October 28—Russian troops carried out 50 strikes on 26 settlements in 14 territorial communities in the Sumy region. Two men were injured as a result of the attacks.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 846 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in injuries.

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