Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck three Russian air defense assets on Russian territory, as well as a depot containing the occupiers’ logistical supplies in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk Oblast. The strikes were carried out on October 27 and during the night of October 28.

“On October 27 and during the night of October 28, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck three enemy air defense systems on Russian territory, as well as a depot belonging to the invaders in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk Oblast,” according to a statement from the General Staff.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the following targets were struck during the operation:

A “Tor-2M” anti-aircraft missile system belonging to the Russian army—near Rzhavka in the Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation.

A radar station —near the village of Male Gorodkove in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

An electronic warfare (EW) station —near the village of Semyachki in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

A supply depot for the Russian occupiers—in the Valerianivka area in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

Thus, the Ukrainian military struck three elements of the Russian air defense system and a logistics facility supporting the occupying forces.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that striking anti-aircraft missile systems, radars, and electronic warfare stations temporarily weakens the enemy’s air defense system.

As the military explained, each destroyed system, radar, or electronic warfare asset creates a temporary gap in the Russian air defense system. The more such gaps there are, the greater the opportunities for the Ukrainian Defense Forces to deploy unmanned systems at various levels.

“Operations against key enemy military targets will continue until Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine ceases completely,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine assured.

Soldiers of the 1st Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard “Azov” struck more than 100 Russian trains used to supply the occupying forces on the front lines. According to reports, the destroyed targets included locomotives and fuel tank cars.

On October 26 and during the night of October 27, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful strikes against military facilities of the Russian occupiers in the Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. In particular, Russian army ammunition depots near the towns of Dyakove in Luhansk Oblast and Ogorodne in Donetsk Oblast were struck, significantly reducing the enemy’s firepower on the front lines.

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