Russian troops have stepped up their offensive operations in the Huliaipole sector in recent days. At the same time, the heaviest fighting has been reported in the Pokrovsk sector, as well as near Ocheretine and Kostiantynivka.

This was reported by Ruslan Muzychuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian National Guard, during a television broadcast.

According to him, over the past 24 hours, National Guard troops repelled 27 Russian assaults along the entire front line, 17 of which took place in the Donetsk region. The total number of combat engagements this week has dropped to 150–200 per day. In previous weeks, this figure had reached 300 or more.

Muzychuk also highlighted Operation “Veles” in the Kupiansk sector, during which Ukrainian forces prevented Russian units from using a gas pipeline to infiltrate behind the lines. According to him, the operation involved comprehensive planning of logistics and troop movements.

As a result of the operation, more than 100 Russian soldiers were killed, and another 30 were taken prisoner, the spokesperson said.

He added that due to the significant role of drones, combat operations are increasingly shifting underground, and the enemy’s attempts to use utility infrastructure require the Ukrainian military to seize the initiative.

Servicemen of the 2nd Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard “Charter” are carrying out the underground special operation “Veles” in the Kupiansk sector, having advanced more than 15 kilometers into enemy territory. On October 27, commanders Mykhailo Drapatiy, Ihor Obolensky, and Pavlo Palisa reported the initial results of the operation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Soldiers of the 23rd Assault Regiment of the Ukrainian National GuardG took part in the “Veles” counteroffensive operation in the Kupiansk sector, during which Ukrainian defenders advanced more than 15 kilometers through underground tunnels and captured over 30 Russian soldiers.

The “Veles” operation was joined by the 13th Brigade of the National Guard “Charter,” the 23rd Separate Assault Regiment “R.U.G” of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard “Charter,” the “Lava” Unmanned Systems Regiment of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard “Charter,” units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, including the “Freedom of Russia” Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps, the 429th Separate “Achilles” Unmanned Systems Brigade, and other units of the Defense Forces.

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