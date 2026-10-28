In the occupied Luhansk region, 18 settlements are without gas

In 18 cities and villages in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast, gas service to consumers has been suspended indefinitely.

The cause was a technical glitch that caused the operator to lose access to its customer database.

Due to the system malfunction, residents are unable to sign contracts or receive a range of other gas supply services.

The restrictions apply, in particular, to Luhansk, Kreminna, Lysychansk, Rubizhne, Shchastya, Sievierodonetsk, and Svatove. It is currently unknown when the system will be restored and full service to consumers will resume.

Source: Luhansk Regional Military Administration

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, nine cities and surrounding villages have been left without water. This was caused by the shutdown of pumping stations in various parts of the region.

On October 20 and during the night of October 21, the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out strikes against military facilities of Russian forces. Command posts in the Luhansk and Kurakhove areas of Donetsk Oblast were hit, as were enemy logistics depots in Donetsk Oblast and in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The head of the operations department of the so-called “Sukhodilsk Correctional Colony No. 4” in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region was notified in absentia of his status as a suspect in the cruel treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

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