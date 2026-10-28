Ukraine may reconsider its approach to nighttime road lighting due to the threat of Russia using drones equipped with optical navigation. Specifically, this refers to the possible use of the “Susannin” module on “Geran-5” drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles or missiles.

This was stated by Serhiy Beskrestnov, an advisor to the President of Ukraine and an expert in military radio technologies, known by the call sign “Flash.”

According to him, in the event of widespread use of such systems, Ukraine may be forced to return to the practice of light camouflage, which was used at the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022. First and foremost, this could apply to the lighting of highways and certain sections of roads at night.

At the same time, this is currently only a possible scenario. No decision has been announced regarding the resumption of blackout measures in Ukraine.

Source: Serhiy Beskrestnov (Flash), Facebook

The Russian “Rassvet” satellite system could significantly expand the capabilities for controlling strike assets. According to expert Serhiy Flash, satellite communications will allow Russian operators to directly control drones and missiles, which could pose serious threats.

Russia is likely collecting video footage of strikes by “Geran” attack drones to test the effectiveness of optical recognition and target-acquisition algorithms in real combat conditions. Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov, an expert in radio technology, explained this possible purpose of collecting the video footage.

Russian jet-powered drones flying from the temporarily occupied Crimea covered 820 km to Lviv and 880 km to Lutsk. Serhiy Beskrestnov, an adviser to the President of Ukraine with the call sign “Flash,” reported that the enemy is testing the feasibility of using such drones to attack the western regions of the country.

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