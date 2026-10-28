More than 1,700 children remain in the mandatory evacuation zone in Donetsk Oblast

There are still 1,580 families in four local communities in Donetsk Oblast where the forced evacuation of families with children is ongoing. These families are raising a total of 1,746 children.

“In the settlements where a mandatory evacuation has been declared—forcing children to leave with their parents, guardians, or other legal representatives— 1,746 children in 1,580 families remain in 15 settlements across four territorial communities,” Ryzhakova reported.

According to her, the largest number remain in the Sloviansk community—1,234 children in 1,203 families—and in the Kramatorsk community—484 children in 360 families.

The representative of the Regional State Administration noted that over the past week, 452 children from 403 families were forcibly evacuated from the Donetsk region; in total, 761 children from 610 families were evacuated in October.

This was reported during an online briefing by Yulia Ryzhakova, head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration’s Children’s Services Department, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

There are still 387 children remaining in the forced evacuation zone in the Donetsk region

Klitschko changed his mind about calling on Kyiv residents to evacuate the capital.

Escape the danger: Ukrainians have been given a clear evacuation plan.

In the Kherson region, 132 children remain in the mandatory evacuation zone.

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