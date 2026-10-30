The Kremlin is laying the groundwork to accuse Ukraine of derailing peace talks, according to the ISW

Russia is setting conditions for the resumption of peace talks that require unilateral concessions from Ukraine. At the same time, the Kremlin is laying the groundwork to blame Kyiv if no agreement is reached.

Analysts have noted statements by Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov regarding possible trilateral talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia in Abu Dhabi.

According to him, the meeting could take place after November 4. However, the specific timing will depend on the situation on the battlefield and the overall course of events.

Ushakov also stated that Moscow will be monitoring whether Ukraine launches large-scale strikes on Russian territory during the celebration of National Unity Day on November 4.

The ISW believes that in this way, the Kremlin is linking its willingness to negotiate to a cessation of Ukrainian long-range attacks.

At the same time, Russia has repeatedly rejected proposals for a mutual cessation of such strikes. Analysts note that Moscow regularly uses exaggerated claims about the Russian army’s successes on the front lines in an attempt to increase pressure on Ukraine and secure unilateral concessions.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, the Kremlin is likely deliberately creating conditions under which Ukraine’s refusal to comply with Russian demands could be portrayed as an obstacle to a peaceful settlement.

At the same time, the exact nature of the conditions Yuriy Ushakov referred to remains unclear.

Analysts cite attempts to limit European countries’ participation in the negotiation process as another aspect of Moscow’s strategy. Russian officials claim that Europe allegedly lacks a unified position on dialogue with the Kremlin.

In particular, Yuri Ushakov stated that the current format provides for negotiations only between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also accused European leaders of being unwilling to discuss Moscow’s interests.

The ISW believes that Russia is trying to keep European representatives out of the negotiation process until they agree to its demands. Among these demands is NATO’s return to its 1997 borders.

In addition, the Kremlin seeks to exploit divisions among European countries to weaken their united stance on the war in Ukraine.

Thus, according to ISW analysts, Moscow is not only setting conditions for the resumption of negotiations but is also shaping a propaganda campaign that could allow it to blame Ukraine for the lack of a peace agreement.

This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready to hold a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was stated by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

On October 30, the Office of the President of Ukraine commented on the Kremlin’s statements regarding whether Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would answer a phone call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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