Operatives from the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out an ambush behind Russian lines on Russian territory. Ukrainian special forces struck the enemy, destroyed a vehicle, and seized important documents, equipment, and communications devices.

According to the publication, fighters from the 73rd Naval Center of the Special Operations Forces breached Russian minefields and infiltrated enemy-controlled territory.

For several days, Ukrainian soldiers conducted reconnaissance and identified targets for engagement.

While carrying out the mission, the special forces spotted a vehicle carrying Russian occupiers and set up an ambush. Ukrainian soldiers opened fire on the enemy and destroyed the vehicle.

After destroying the vehicle, Ukrainian troops inspected it and discovered equipment that could contain important information about the activities of Russian units.

Specifically, among the items found were:

drone equipment;

radio transmitters;

weapons;

cell phones;

combat orders;

routes taken by Russian troops;

lists of personnel in the occupying forces’ units.

The seized materials and communications equipment may contain important intelligence data on the actions and movements of Russian forces.

After carrying out the ambush, operators from the 73rd Naval Center of the Special Operations Forces continued to carry out combat missions behind enemy lines.

Since the beginning of 2026, the Ukrainian military has destroyed or disabled 1,039 Russian military boats and vessels. The Defense Forces used drones to target these watercraft.

We should add that the Defense Forces struck an Iskander-M launcher.

There were 211 combat engagements on the front lines over the past 24 hours, with the heaviest fighting occurring in the Kostiantynivka sector.

Over the past day, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers eliminated another 1,590 invaders, according to the General Staff.

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