Video: Chernihiv Honors the Memory of Two 15-Year-Old Girls Killed in a Russian Attack

In downtown Chernihiv, residents have set up a spontaneous memorial at the site of the Russian attack.

People are bringing flowers and children’s toys to honor the memory of two schoolgirls who were killed on October 29.

The victims of the shelling were 15-year-olds Yana Peshkova and Maria Mozgova. Both girls were students at Chernihiv Lyceum No. 1.

Residents of Chernihiv are bringing flowers and children’s toys to the site of the tragedy in the city center, where two 15-year-old girls—Yana Peshkova and Maria Mozgova—were killed on October 29 as a result of Russian shelling. October 30 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Chernihiv for the victims https://t.co/jxxOmv4r05 — GLAVKOM (@GLAVCOM_UA) October 30, 2026

Yana practiced rhythmic gymnastics and was a student at the Magic Sports studio. There, she is remembered as a sincere, smiling girl who had many plans and dreams.

On Friday, October 30, Chernihiv declared a Day of Mourning for those killed in the Russian attack.

Two 15-year-old girls were killed as a result of the Russian strike on Chernihiv.

In the Chernihiv region, Russian forces launched an attack using FPV drones along fiber-optic cables against an educational facility in the Novhorod-Siverskyi community. There is currently no information on the consequences of the attack.

On Wednesday, October 28, Russian troops attacked the “Step for Animals” animal shelter in Chernihiv. One dog was killed in the strike. The Russians used a “Banderole”-type rocket-powered drone to attack the city.

On the afternoon of October 23, Russian troops attacked a business in Chernihiv with drones. People were trapped under the rubble as a result of the strike.

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