In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russians are training children and young people to operate drones, including combat drones. At the same time, schools are holding military-patriotic events and teaching students how to shoot and handle weapons.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, in late October 2026, in Sevastopol, about 50 schoolchildren aged 7 to 18 advanced to the regional stage of the “First Movers” competition and the so-called drone racing federation.

In addition, students in the city are being trained to operate drones. The training uses simulators as well as real drones and equipment used by the Russian occupation army.

The Main Intelligence Directorate notes that drone training is part of a policy to militarize youth in the occupied territories.

In particular, Crimean schools offer classes in marksmanship, disassembling Kalashnikov assault rifles, and drill training. Children are also offered military-patriotic quests featuring participants in the war against Ukraine and are encouraged to learn songs by Russian artists used in propaganda.

At the same time, the occupying authorities are expanding recruitment into Russian security forces, promoting contract service in the unmanned systems troops, and appointing participants in the war against Ukraine to leadership positions in the occupation administrations. Schools are also installing memorial plaques in honor of fallen Russian soldiers.

The Main Intelligence Directorate believes that in this way, Russian propaganda is attempting to cement the perception of war and military training as a normal part of public life.

As a reminder, Russia is expanding its drone launch base in Crimea and building dozens of shelters.

Meanwhile, in Russia, 12,000 workers from North Korea have been enlisted to produce “Shahed” drones.

There are no scheduled power outages in Crimea due to electricity shortages.

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