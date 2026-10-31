A large-scale blackout occurred in the Kaliningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation

On the night of October 31, power went out in Kaliningrad, Russia, and several other towns in the region. According to preliminary reports, the outage was caused by the activation of emergency safety systems at the Kaliningrad Thermal Power Plant No. 2.

The power outages began around midnight. Residents of several districts in Kaliningrad, as well as a number of other towns in the region, were left without power.

The exact number of consumers affected by the blackout has not yet been reported.

In addition, local residents complained of disruptions to mobile internet service.

Mariam Bashkirova, press secretary for the governor of the Kaliningrad Region, stated that the emergency safety system at the Kaliningrad CHPP-2 was triggered, shutting down part of the equipment.

The load was subsequently redistributed among other power plants in the region.

At the same time, the company “Rosseti Yantar” reported that no technical malfunctions were recorded at the grid operator’s own facilities.

According to the “Strana Kaliningrad” platform, street lighting in Kaliningrad began to be restored at approximately 12:20 a.m.

Rosseti promised to restore power to all customers within an hour.

On the night of October 31, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the “Kamensky” plant in the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Oblast, Russia. The facility is part of the Russian military-industrial complex and produces solid rocket fuel.

In Ufa, Russia—the capital of Bashkortostan—a drone attack sparked a fire at the Bashneft-Novoyl oil refinery. Local residents also claim that two facilities may have been hit simultaneously.

On the night of October 30, drones attacked the Russian city of Novokuybyshevsk in the Samara Region. A fire broke out at a local oil refinery following the attack. The facility, in particular, produces jet fuel for the Russian Air Force.

The day before, a warehouse complex belonging to the Russian marketplace OZON in Omsk was partially destroyed by a strike from FP-1 drones. Fire Point released a satellite image showing the aftermath of the attack. According to the company, the drones traveled more than 2,500 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

On the night of October 18, drones attacked St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region. The strikes caused fires at oil facilities and the Ozon warehouse, and also damaged the data center of VK, the company that owns the social network “VKontakte.” In addition, an emergency power outage occurred in the region, leaving about 20,000 people without electricity.

In Russia, the online retailer Ozon estimated the damage from the Ukrainian drone attacks at 30.1 billion rubles, or $373.1 million. The attacks affected about a dozen of the company’s warehouses in various regions of the country.

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