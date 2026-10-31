Ukraine has submitted six sets of sanctions to Europe targeting manufacturers of Russian ballistic missiles

Ukraine has submitted six sets of sanctions proposals to its European partners targeting Russian companies that develop and manufacture ballistic missiles. Kyiv is also working on restrictions targeting manufacturers of cruise missiles and attack drones and is attempting to prevent the launch of Russia’s “Rassvet” satellite communications system.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is conducting a special sanctions campaign targeting Russian companies that manufacture ballistic weapons. Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga raises the issue of tightening restrictions during virtually every round of talks with European partners.

According to Georgiy Tykhyi, Ukraine has already submitted six packages of sanctions measures to its partners. These measures directly target Russian factories and research institutions that develop and manufacture the “Iskander-M,” “RM-48U,” and other ballistic missiles.

Work on restrictions targeting the Russian military-industrial complex is ongoing. In particular, Ukraine is developing sanctions against companies that manufacture cruise missiles and strike drones.

Another area of focus for Ukrainian diplomats is countering Russia’s plans to launch the “Rassvet” satellite communications system. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working on this issue in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Ukraine is striving to prevent the use of this system for the remote control of “Shahed” jet-powered drones and other weapons that Russia is using against Ukrainian cities.

“Our task, among other things, is to ensure that ‘Shahed’ drones and other weapons do not fly over Ukrainian cities under the remote control of Russian operators using systems such as ‘Rassvet,’” Tykhyi explained.

To counter these plans, Ukraine is cooperating with its Euro-Atlantic partners both within the International Telecommunication Union and on a bilateral basis.

According to the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Ukrainian diplomats have already raised this issue twice during meetings with U.S. congressmen. Kyiv believes that Washington can play a significant role in preventing the launch of the Russian system.

“We understand that this is not only about countering Russia but also about confronting China. We believe that the United States has an interest in joining efforts to counter ‘Rassvet,’” Tykhyi added.

Separately, Heorhiy Tykhyi spoke about the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ participation in an interagency working group on the use of Russian assets. It is headed by Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, partner countries have frozen a total of approximately 330 billion euros in Russian assets across various jurisdictions.

Ukraine continues negotiations with its partners on creating new mechanisms that would ensure long-term financing for the country using these resources.

This was announced by Georgiy Tykhyi, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a briefing.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted a decision by the National Security and Defense Council to impose new sanctions against Russia. The restrictions apply to Russian companies and individuals involved in the creation of the “Rassvet” satellite communications system, as well as 39 vessels of the Russian shadow fleet.

During a meeting of the UN Security Council, Oleksandr Karasevych, State Secretary of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, called for the imposition, maintenance, and strengthening of targeted sanctions against the Russian shadow fleet. The restrictions should target individuals, companies, and vessels involved in circumventing sanctions on Russian oil and in the export of stolen Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied territories.

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