On the night of October 31, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the “Kamensky” plant in the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Oblast, Russia. The facility is part of the Russian military-industrial complex and produces solid rocket fuel.

To strike the facility, the Ukrainian military used attack drones and missile forces of the Ukrainian Navy equipped with “Neptune” coastal missile systems.

According to preliminary reports, a fire has been confirmed in the finished products warehouse on the facility’s grounds. Four production workshops were also damaged.

The “Kamensky” plant produces solid rocket fuel used in ammunition for the “Uragan,” “Smerch,” and “Tornado-S” multiple-launch rocket systems.

In addition, the plant’s products are used in a number of missile systems and aviation weapons.

Damage to such production facilities could reduce the Russian army’s ability to use rocket artillery to shell Ukrainian settlements.

In addition to the “Kamensky” plant, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck four Russian military logistics depots.

The targets are located in the following areas:

Khartsyzsk and Dokuchaevsk in Donetsk Oblast;

Novovasylivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast;

Novoaydar in Luhansk Oblast.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces emphasized that the strikes are being carried out as part of Ukraine’s exercise of its right to self-defense, guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The goal of the operations is to systematically weaken Russia’s military and economic potential and compel it to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In Ufa, Russia—the capital of Bashkortostan—a drone attack sparked a fire at the “Bashneft-Novoyl” oil refinery. Local residents also claim that two facilities may have been hit simultaneously.

On the night of October 30, drones attacked the Russian city of Novokuybyshevsk in the Samara Region. A fire broke out at a local oil refinery following the attack. The facility, in particular, produces jet fuel for the Russian Air Force.

The day before, a warehouse complex belonging to the Russian marketplace OZON in Omsk was partially destroyed by a strike from FP-1 drones. Fire Point released a satellite image showing the aftermath of the attack. According to the company, the drones traveled more than 2,500 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

On the night of October 18, drones attacked St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region. The strikes caused fires at oil facilities and the Ozon warehouse, and also damaged the data center of VK, the company that owns the social network “VKontakte.” In addition, an emergency power outage occurred in the region, leaving about 20,000 people without electricity.

In Russia, the online retailer Ozon estimated the damage from the Ukrainian drone attacks at 30.1 billion rubles, or $373.1 million. The attacks affected about a dozen of the company’s warehouses in various regions of the country.

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