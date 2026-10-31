Russia attacked a thermal power plant in Kyiv and four substations in the Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without power

Russian troops have launched strikes against Ukraine’s energy and railway infrastructure. Specifically, drones attacked thermal power plants in Kyiv and Shostka, while four electrical substations and a gas distribution facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region were hit.

According to the president, a Russian drone struck the thermal power plant in Shostka early this morning. The previous evening, Russian “Shahed” drones attacked a thermal power plant in Kyiv.

In addition, Russian forces carried out strikes on railway infrastructure in Dnipro and Kharkiv. A gas distribution facility was also attacked in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The president specified that in just one night, strikes on four power substations were recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As a result of the Russian attacks, several regions of Ukraine are facing a difficult situation with electricity supply.

“Following these Russian strikes, the electricity supply situation in our regions is critical. About 200,000 families in Dnipro and the surrounding region are without power. More than 80,000 families in the Kyiv region are also without power. Repair crews are working to address the damage caused by the strikes and are doing everything possible to restore power,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The president emphasized that Russia continues to attack civilian infrastructure on a daily basis and called on international partners to increase pressure on the aggressor country and to provide assistance to Ukraine.

“The world is witnessing how Russia targets civilian infrastructure every day. And everyone who does not want to see this Russian escalation spread further across Europe must help Ukraine. We need strong, concrete steps toward peace. This means sanctions against the aggressor and new support packages for Ukraine. Thank you to everyone who is helping,” the head of state emphasized.

Repair crews are currently working to restore power in the affected regions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel.

On Saturday, October 31, some residents of Kyiv may be without electricity for most of the day. For certain groups, the schedules provide for only up to two hours of electricity during the day.

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