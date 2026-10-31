In Ukraine, more than 1,700 people have been injured by landmines, and 510 have died — Ministry of Defense

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 1,757 people have been affected by landmines and other explosive devices. Of these, 510 were killed and another 1,247 were injured.

According to the agency, 1,256 accidents involving landmines and other explosive devices have been verified since the start of the full-scale war.

People of all ages and professions have been affected by Russian landmines and other explosive devices. Among the victims are retirees, the unemployed, farmers, drivers, schoolchildren, critical infrastructure workers, and demining specialists.

The situation involving children remains particularly alarming. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, 26 children—25 boys and one girl—have been killed. Another 145 children were injured: 125 boys and 20 girls.

During the workshop, a representative from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense presented a model for collecting and analyzing information about people affected by explosive ordnance.

It is based on an interactive map of mine incidents and explosive remnants of war. The map is administered and updated by the secretariat of the National Mine Action Authority.

Experts also discussed the mechanism for referring victims to organizations that can provide them with the necessary assistance. With a person’s written consent, their data from the National Mine Action Authority’s database on mine incidents can be transferred to a verified organization with the appropriate expertise.

The mechanism is already in place: since 2023, 185 victims have received assistance through this referral process. With the support of humanitarian organizations, they have been provided with services including medical treatment, rehabilitation, transportation, distance learning, and employment assistance.

The total estimated cost of the assistance provided is nearly 3.4 million UAH.

In addition, international organizations can cover the costs of treatment and rehabilitation, as well as provide resources for distance learning and work for people who have suffered mine-related injuries.

The Main Directorate for Mine Action, Civil Protection, and Environmental Safety systematically collects and analyzes information on mine accidents.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As a reminder, near the village of Mukoshyn in the Kamin-Kashyrskyi district, a tractor struck an anti-tank mine while performing forestry work.

In the Sumy region, a 17-year-old boy died after stepping on an explosive device in the Vorozhba community. The teenager was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries, but doctors were unable to save him.

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