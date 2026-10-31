Operators from the “Alpha” Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine neutralized 3,198 Russian servicemen in a single week. Of these, 2,146 occupiers were killed, and another 1,052 were wounded.

According to verified data from the special forces unit, this is the breakdown of the Russian army’s losses resulting from the operations of “Alpha” operatives.

“This is a record figure for our special forces in terms of the number of enemy personnel neutralized in such a short period,” the SBU emphasized.

The security service called the result a record in terms of the number of Russian soldiers neutralized over such a short period of time.

This was reported by the SBU.

The total losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine, including those killed and wounded, may range from 1.4 to 2.1 million servicemen.

As of 10:00 p.m. on October 30, 168 combat engagements had taken place on the front lines. Russian troops launched the most attacks in the Kostiantynivka sector, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 assaults. Several more battles were still ongoing at the time of the General Staff’s evening report.

In the Dnipro sector, Russian troops did not carry out any offensive operations. In other sectors of the front, according to the General Staff, no significant changes in the situation were recorded. This was the situation on the front as of 10:00 p.m. on October 30. This is stated in the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During an operation against Russian logistics, Ukrainian drone operators tracked down a Mi-8 helicopter and struck it after it landed. This was reported by the corps’ press service on October 30.

Operators from the 73rd Naval Center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces carried out an ambush behind Russian lines on Russian territory. Ukrainian special forces struck the enemy, destroyed a vehicle, and seized important documents, equipment, and communications devices.

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