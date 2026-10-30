An employee of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was killed in a Russian drone attack

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has received a report of the death of an employee at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. According to available information, the man died on October 29 as a result of a Russian drone attack.

According to the information received, the deceased was a welder at the plant’s central repair shop.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated that any attack on nuclear power plant workers is absolutely unacceptable and violates the “Seven Indispensable Principles of Nuclear Safety and Security in Armed Conflict.”

He once again called for maximum restraint from military action to prevent the risk of a nuclear accident.

This is stated in an IAEA press release.

Energoatom commented on the death of the so-called chief engineer of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected Russia’s accusations regarding the death of the Zaporizhzhia NPP engineer.

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