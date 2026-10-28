In Chernihiv, a Russian drone struck an animal shelter, killing a dog

On Wednesday, October 28, Russian troops attacked the “Step Toward Animals” shelter in Chernihiv. One dog was killed in the strike. The Russians used a “Banderole”-type rocket-powered drone to carry out the attack on the city.

The municipal veterinary and sterilization center “Step to Animals” was hit. As a result of the strike, three women aged 59, 40, and 18 were injured, as were three cats and a dog. Another dog was killed.

A crater was left on the municipal enterprise’s grounds from the strike.

“As a result of the attack, the facility’s buildings were damaged, including shattered windows. Additionally, one dog was killed and three cats and one dog were injured,” the municipal enterprise told Suspilne.



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The organization “Step Toward Animals” is appealing to concerned residents of Chernihiv to take in animals from the affected center on a temporary basis while repairs are underway.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine in the Chernihiv region.

Near Odesa, Russia struck a dog shelter with drones, causing a fire.

In the Kyiv region, part of the Sirius shelter for homeless animals burned down.

The “White Angels” rescued an abandoned Alabai in a dangerous neighborhood of Druzhkivka.





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