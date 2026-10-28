A fire broke out at a factory in Dnipro following a Russian strike

A fire broke out in Dnipro following a Russian strike on an industrial facility.

“The enemy struck an industrial facility in Dnipro. A fire broke out,” the report states.

Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

The occupiers struck a civilian facility in the Rivne region; one person was killed.

Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, and Poltava—Epicenter stores were hit.

Roshen confirmed a Russian strike on its production complex in Vinnytsia.

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB bombs; one person was killed and others were injured.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

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