A fire broke out at a factory in Dnipro following a Russian strike
A fire broke out in Dnipro following a Russian strike on an industrial facility.
“The enemy struck an industrial facility in Dnipro. A fire broke out,” the report states.
Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.
Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.
The occupiers struck a civilian facility in the Rivne region; one person was killed.
Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, and Poltava—Epicenter stores were hit.
Roshen confirmed a Russian strike on its production complex in Vinnytsia.
Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB bombs; one person was killed and others were injured.
On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.