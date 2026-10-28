The U.S. hopes to make progress during the trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia, which are scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi in November. Previously, Washington had linked the provision of future security guarantees to Ukraine to territorial concessions. However, according to the publication, the U.S. side has now refused to pressure Kyiv on the issue of territory ahead of the talks.

According to the publication’s sources, the U.S. and Russia are discussing the potential return of American companies to the Russian oil market as part of broader negotiations to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. In particular, it is suggested that after the war ends, a joint U.S.-Russian venture could begin operations off the coast of Sakhalin Island in Russia’s Far East.

According to FT sources, discussions also included the involvement of American companies in a plan to resume Russian oil sales to Europe via the Druzhba pipeline.

The Financial Times reported this on October 27, citing two informed sources.

Zelenskyy announced the dates for a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Negotiations between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia could take place in Abu Dhabi or Switzerland, according to Sky News.

Earlier, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance stated that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to sit down at the negotiating table, but the parties still have significant differences regarding the terms of a possible peace agreement.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that Abu Dhabi is being considered as a potential venue for trilateral talks between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine.

Negotiations to resolve the war in Ukraine are planned for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

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