Eight people were injured in Russian drone attacks in the Sumy region

On October 28, eight civilians were injured as a result of Russian drone attacks on communities in the Sumy region.

According to Grigorov, the victims are residents of the Sumy, Shostka, and Putivl communities.

Specifically, one woman and two men are in the hospital. Their condition is stable. Medical personnel are providing the necessary care. The rest of the victims will receive outpatient treatment.

He also added that efforts to address the aftermath of the enemy attacks are currently underway.

Oleg Grigorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

The commander of the Russian unit, Akhmat, will be tried for attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Sumy region.

The Russians are trying to advance toward the village of Ryasne in the Sumy region, according to Tregubov.

The Sumy region has allocated an additional 10 million hryvnias for the purchase of mobile shelters.

Two 14-year-old boys were killed in an explosion in the Sumy region.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked the Chernihiv region, damaging a gas station and a resort.

Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv on the afternoon of July 24, although such attacks usually occur at night. An expert believes this could have been an attempt to wear down Ukrainian air defense, a show of force, or the result of a technical delay in the missile launch.

Russian troops shot and killed a Ukrainian prisoner of war in the Donetsk region.

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