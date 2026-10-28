Russian intelligence agencies are posing online as representatives of the “ATESH” guerrilla movement, using its name to conceal their activities.

“In the chat rooms of other movements, particularly ‘Freedom of Russia,’ accounts have appeared that claim to be ‘ATESH’ and invite people to message a bot. This is not ‘ATESH.’ ‘ATESH’ does not have any bots. Such messages are a trap designed to identify those who want to help,” the partisans note.

As noted, one such fake bot is @Svysnoy_Ateshhbot. Its name is similar to the real one but is spelled incorrectly.

“ATESH” emphasizes that their only official contact is @Svyaznoy_Atesh.

“ATESH” announced this on Telegram.

ATESH has reported a new scheme for recruiting people into the Russian army in Donetsk.

ATESH partisans destroyed the occupiers’ communication towers in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, agents of the “ATESH” military movement disabled three railway switch cabinets near the settlements of Luhanske in the Donetsk region, as well as Rozyvka and Molochansk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Agents of the “ATESH” partisan movement disabled a communications tower equipped with an electronic warfare system near the village of Pidhirne in the Rossoshansky District of the Voronezh Region of the Russian Federation. The destruction of this facility critically reduced the occupiers’ ability to monitor the area and jam signals in the region.

Agents of the “ATESH” partisan movement reported a sabotage operation at the Liski railway station in the Voronezh region of Russia. According to their information, a freight locomotive used to transport military cargo was damaged. The incident, according to the partisans, disrupted supply lines for Russian occupation forces in the Kupiansk direction.

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