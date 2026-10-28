Occupiers struck a civilian business in the Rivne region; one person was killed

On the evening of October 28, Russian troops struck a civilian enterprise in the Rivne region. One man was killed in the attack.

According to the Regional Military Administration, a facility in the Sarny district came under enemy attack.

“Unfortunately, casualties could not be avoided. One man was killed,” the statement said.

Rescue workers contained the resulting fire. All relevant services are working at the scene.

Source: Oleksandr Koval.

Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, and Poltava—Epicenter stores were hit.

Roshen confirmed a Russian strike on its production complex in Vinnytsia.

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB bombs, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

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