On October 28, there were 181 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops along the front lines. The heaviest fighting took place in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy carried out 38 attacks.

"In total, 181 combat engagements have taken place since the start of this day. The enemy carried out 55 airstrikes and dropped 188 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 5,249 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,731 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops,” the report states.

Over the past 24 hours, seven combat engagements were recorded in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector near Ternova, Starytsia, Ozerny, and Khrypuny; one attack is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Defense Forces thwarted one attempt by the invaders to advance in the Novosynove area.

In the Lyman sector, four combat engagements took place in the areas of Nadiya, Kolodyaziv, Lyman, and Dibrova; one battle is still ongoing.

Two attacks by the occupiers were repelled in the Sloviansk sector in the areas of Zakitne and Kryva Luka.

On the Kostiantynivka front, our units halted the enemy’s advance on 16 occasions in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Rozkishne, Dovha Balka, Novohryhorivka, Mykolaypillya, Novopavlivka, and Petrivka.

A total of 38 combat engagements were recorded in the Pokrovsk sector in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Kucheriiv Yar, Sofiivka, Vilne, Zolotyi Kolodyazh, Nove Shakhove, Stepy, Novyi Donbas, Chernihivka, Svyatogorivka, Dobropillia, Novohryshyne, Serhiivka, Vasylivka, Udachne, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka, three of which are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 34 occupiers were killed and 24 wounded today; seven enemy vehicles and 59 enemy shelters were destroyed. One enemy vehicle and 25 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 153 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or neutralized.

Ukrainian troops successfully repelled one enemy assault in the Oleksandrivka sector near the village of Kalynivske.

Nine attacks were recorded in the Huliaipil sector near the settlements of Kosivtseve, Novoe Zaporizhzhia, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilskoe, Bilohiria, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled the enemy near Novoyakovlivka.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna, Kramatorsk, and Dnipro sectors, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations.

In other sectors, there were no significant changes in the situation.

This is stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation as of 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28.

Map of combat operations in Ukraine as of October 28, 2026, and the hottest fronts.

Servicemen of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, “Charter,” are carrying out the underground special operation “Veles” in the Kupiansk sector, having advanced more than 15 kilometers into enemy territory. On October 27, commanders Mykhailo Drapatiy, Ihor Obolenskyi, and Pavlo Palisa briefed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the initial results of the operation.

Throughout October 26 and into the night of October 27, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful strikes against military facilities of the Russian occupiers in the Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. In particular, Russian army ammunition depots near the towns of Dyakove in the Luhansk region and Ogorodne in the Donetsk region were struck, significantly reducing the enemy’s firepower on the front lines.

178 combat engagements in a single day—the fiercest battles took place in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors

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