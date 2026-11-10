Zelenskyy Is Ready to Meet with Putin Anywhere in the World Except Moscow, Says Melnik

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin anywhere in the world, except for Moscow. Florida and Antarctica have even been mentioned as possible venues for the talks.

According to Melnik, the Ukrainian president is not ruling out the possibility of a face-to-face meeting with the Russian leader, provided it does not take place in Moscow.

Among the possible venues for the talks, the diplomat mentioned Florida during the G20 summit in December, as well as Antarctica. At the same time, he ruled out the Russian capital from the list of possible options.

Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN also stated that the Russian dictator still hopes to break the will of the Ukrainian people and force Ukraine to capitulate. However, Melnik emphasized, this will not happen.

As a reminder, on November 6, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview with CNN journalist Jake Tapper, called U.S. President Donald Trump’s new idea regarding Europe’s security architecture dangerous.

The Ukrainian leader explained that Russia shows no willingness to end the war but instead seeks to initiate discussions on a new security architecture for the European continent.

This was reported by Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Andriy Melnik, during a UN Security Council meeting on November 9.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated during a speech at a special panel at the 30th Ibero-American Summit that Russia is capable of ceasing hostilities if dictator Vladimir Putin so desires.

During a meeting in Madrid with European Council President António Costa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for European representatives to participate in negotiations regarding security guarantees and Ukraine’s economic recovery.

On November 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Andorran Prime Minister Xavier Espot Samora possible assistance in returning Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. According to the head of state, Ukraine has already managed to return 2,790 children out of more than 20,000 who were illegally taken by Russia.

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