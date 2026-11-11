Video: Drones Attacked the Russian Port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region

On the night of November 10–11, drones attacked the port of Ust-Luga in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast. The report provided does not include any information about the consequences of the attack.

According to local authorities, 92 drones were reportedly shot down over the Leningrad Oblast, and operations are ongoing.

Reports are circulating online about an attack on the port of Ust-Luga. Port infrastructure is on fire as a result of the drone strikes.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/img-0632.mp4

The port of Ust-Luga is one of Russia’s largest commercial seaports on the Baltic Sea. The facility is located in the Leningrad Oblast on the coast of the Gulf of Finland and is of strategic importance to the Russian Federation’s economy and defense-industrial complex.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/img-0639.mp4

Huge volumes of strategic raw materials pass through the port, including oil, petroleum products, coal, and mineral fertilizers. Large industrial and transshipment complexes operate in the area, including facilities belonging to Novatek and EuroChem.

Source: Exilenova+

As a reminder, on the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities. The attack caused fires at industrial sites in the city, and part of Ryazan was left without power.

Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil company by production volume, has imposed limits on fuel sales at its gas stations across all regions of Russia. The restrictions took effect following a series of Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries.

On the night of November 9, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region came under a massive drone attack. Local authorities reported a “huge number of UAVs,” explosions, and possible damage to industrial facilities. Amid the attack, the city also experienced disruptions to mobile internet service.

Read us on