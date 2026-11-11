The General Staff has updated the figures on Russian military casualties as of November 11

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released updated statistics on the losses of Russian occupation forces as of the morning of Wednesday, November 11, 2026. The report provides data on enemy personnel and military equipment losses.

As of November 11, Russia has suffered the following losses in the war against Ukraine:

personnel – approximately 1,614,180 (+2,580) people;

tanks – 12,468 (+3);

armored combat vehicles – 25,706 (+10);

artillery systems – 52,231 (+73);

multiple-launch rocket systems – 2,266 (+0);

air defense systems – 1,756 (+2);

aircraft – 452 (+0);

helicopters – 356 (+0);

ground-based robotic systems – 3,122 (+5) units;

operational-tactical UAVs – 604,910 (+1,559) units;

cruise missiles – 5,196 (+0) units;

ships/boats – 35 (+0);

submarines – 2 (+0) units;

Vehicles and tanker trucks – 173,526 (+513) units;

special equipment – 4,894 (+2) units

Source: General Staff

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