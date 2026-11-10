In the Donetsk region, operators from the "Reid" regiment destroyed a Russian "Solntsepok" heavy flamethrower system

Drone operators from the 413th Regiment of the “Raid” Unmanned Systems Forces struck a Russian TOS-1A “Solntsepok” heavy flamethrower system in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast.

According to military officials, operators from the 4th Battalion of the 413th Regiment located the shelter housing the Russian TOS-1A “Solntsepok” heavy flamethrower system and subsequently struck it.

The combat vehicle in question belonged to the radiological, chemical, and biological protection company of the Russian Federation Army’s 76th Airborne Assault Division.

Russian occupiers use such systems to strike Ukrainian positions and fortifications. Therefore, destroying such equipment weakens the enemy’s firepower and reduces its combat potential.

The “Reid” regiment emphasizes that drone operators continue to detect and strike military targets of the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories, depriving the enemy of equipment and weapons.

A video shows the moment a Russian “Solntsepok” system was destroyed and the resulting damage.

The unit posted the video of the combat operation on social media.

In the Kupiansk sector, units of the 77th Separate Airborne Dnipro Brigade delivered a series of precision strikes against the positions and equipment of the Russian occupation forces. Ukrainian troops also continue to destroy enemy attack drones.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 2,220 occupiers over the past day. New data on Russian army losses was released as of November 10, 2026.

There were 148 combat engagements on the front lines, with the fiercest fighting occurring in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 2,280 Russian occupiers on the front lines.

Over the past day, 140 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines, with the Pokrovsk direction remaining the hottest.

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