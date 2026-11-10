Russia attacked the Epicenter in Kropyvnytskyi; there are seriously injured people

On the morning of November 10, Russian troops struck civilian infrastructure in Kropyvnytskyi. One of the retail locations belonging to the “Epicenter” chain was targeted. The strike resulted in casualties; two people are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, local media outlets have reported on the damage to the “Epicenter” shopping center.

Emergency services are working to determine the number of civilians affected. Efforts are also underway to assess the exact extent of the damage to the civilian facility.

Videos posted by local Telegram channels show a large-scale fire at the site of the Russian strike.

According to “Suspilne,” citing Larisa Andreeva, the chief physician of the regional hospital, two people are known to have been injured as a result of the strike on the shopping center.

One person has burns covering up to 40% of their body, while the other has burns covering 20% to 25%.

Both victims are in critical condition at the regional hospital.

However, this is not the first Russian attack on Kropyvnytskyi on the morning of November 10. Prior to the strike on the shopping center, two other people were also wounded in the city. They are currently in the hospital.

This was reported by the Kirovohrad Regional State Administration.

In the Kherson region, one person was killed and six more civilians were wounded over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression. Dozens of settlements, including the regional capital, came under enemy attack.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 9, Russian troops killed three civilians in the Donetsk region. Another person was wounded as a result of enemy shelling.

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked 27 settlements in four districts of the Sumy region. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed, and eight others sustained injuries and trauma. In the Sumy community, three vehicles and an apartment building were damaged.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

On the evening of November 9, Russian occupiers attacked energy infrastructure in the Pervomaiskyi District of the Mykolaiv Oblast using Shahed-238 strike drones.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescue workers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. The fires that broke out at the impact sites have already been extinguished.

In Poltava, two garages caught fire after a Russian drone crashed.

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