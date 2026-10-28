In Oleshky, routes are being cleared of mines to facilitate the evacuation of civilians

A humanitarian mission to assist civilians is underway in Oleshky, in the Kherson region. A ceasefire has been in effect in designated areas since October 27, which, according to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, the parties are observing. Routes are currently being cleared of mines to ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and to help civilians leave the city.

A ceasefire has been in effect in designated areas since October 27. It is currently being observed, which allows work to continue to assist the civilian population. One of the main priorities right now is clearing routes of landmines. This is necessary so that humanitarian services can safely deliver aid to people. The cleared routes should also allow residents who wish to leave Oleshky to do so.

“A ceasefire has been in effect in designated areas since October 27, and both sides are adhering to it. Demining of the routes is currently underway. This is a crucial step for the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and the subsequent evacuation of civilians who wish to leave the city,” Lubinets wrote on his Telegram channel.

The main goal is to help people reach a safe place

According to the ombudsman, efforts are ongoing to provide civilians with the necessary assistance and create conditions for their evacuation to safe territory. Lubinets emphasized that during the humanitarian mission, the lives and safety of people remain the top priorities. “We are continuing our work, putting the lives and safety of civilians first,” he concluded.

Clearing routes of landmines is an important prerequisite for further evacuation and the delivery of humanitarian aid. At the same time, the Ombudsman’s statement does not specify a concrete timeline for the completion of the work or the number of people who will be able to leave Oleshky. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on the progress of the humanitarian mission.

In the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, not a single incident was recorded during the 30-hour ceasefire. This made it possible to continue the humanitarian mission aimed at assisting the civilian population and creating conditions for people to safely leave the city.

Prior to this, the evacuation of Oleshky residents had been postponed.

Earlier, a humanitarian mission had begun in Oleshky, and a ceasefire had been declared.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump’s advisor revealed details of the humanitarian operation in Oleshky.

In addition, the Pope spoke by phone with Putin and called for a ceasefire in Oleshky.

The ceasefire model currently in place around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could be applied to the situation in Oleshky.

In the area of occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region, the ceasefire for the humanitarian operation will remain in effect until 10:59 p.m. on November 1. This was announced by Davyd Arakhamia, head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction. The ceasefire was introduced on October 27.

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