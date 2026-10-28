Russian troops have intensified infantry attacks along the borders of the Kharkiv and Sumy regions — State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

On the border between the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, Russian forces are deploying infantry groups for assault operations, while no such activity has been reported in the Chernihiv region. This was announced on October 28 by Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

According to the State Border Guard Service, the highest intensity of infantry attacks is observed in the Vovchanska and Vilkhuvatska communities of Kharkiv Oblast, as well as in the direction of certain settlements in the Konotop and Shostka communities in Sumy Oblast.

At the same time, no activity by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups has been recorded in recent days. The enemy continues to carry out intense artillery and mortar shelling of the border areas, most of which is concentrated in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions. In addition, border guards are neutralizing Russian drones flying through Chernihiv Oblast toward the Belarusian border to activate relay stations — in the past 24 hours alone, State Border Guard Service units have shot down about 40 “Shahed” and “Gerbera” UAVs.

Source: “Ukrinform.”

Belarus is helping Russian drones attack Ukraine—Demchenko.

Passenger traffic at the western sections of Ukraine’s state border traditionally increases ahead of the weekend. At the same time, as of now, no significant lines are observed at border crossing points. Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, reported on the situation at the border.

Read us on