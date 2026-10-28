Russia attacked a warehouse in Sumy with a drone; one person was injured

On the afternoon of October 28, a Russian drone attacked a warehouse in Sumy. The strike caused a fire; one person is reported to have been injured.

“Today, an enemy drone attacked the regional center. A warehouse was hit. A fire broke out,” according to a statement from emergency responders.

Due to the threat of a repeat Russian strike, emergency responders were forced to temporarily suspend operations at the scene of the fire.

Subsequently, all pockets of fire were extinguished. According to preliminary information, one person was injured as a result of the attack.

Details regarding the extent of damage to the warehouse and the condition of the injured person have not yet been specified.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Sumy Oblast.

In addition, a Russian drone struck the Osnovyanskyi district of Kharkiv, causing a fire. According to preliminary data, there are casualties.

Earlier, Russia attacked Pavlohrad, wounding a 15-year-old boy.

Over the course of 24 hours—from the morning of October 27 to the morning of October 28—Russian forces carried out 50 strikes on 26 settlements in 14 territorial communities in the Sumy region. Two men were injured as a result of the attacks.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 846 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region; there are reports of injuries.

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