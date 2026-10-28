Since the beginning of 2026, approximately 100 children have been evacuated from the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region and the surrounding areas.

The organization’s chief legal counsel, Myroslava Kharchenko, said that after Oleshky was effectively cut off due to roads being mined, four children were evacuated from the city.

According to her, the last group of children was evacuated from Oleshky on September 19, 2026. Currently, there may be about 30–50 children remaining in the city. Some of them have been identified, but parents do not always report their children’s whereabouts out of fear.

Save Ukraine noted that after evacuation, the children are often in a state of severe physical exhaustion due to prolonged malnutrition. They require medical supervision and a gradual return to a normal diet.

Upon their return to territory controlled by Ukraine, the organization provides the children with a safe place to live, helps them restore their documents, apply for benefits and obtain necessary legal statuses, and offers psychological support.

In addition, according to Save Ukraine, some children had barely left their own homes or yards for years, and some of them lived in basements.

Save Ukraine reported this in a statement to Suspilne.

National Guard troops delivered over 600 kg of aid to children in the occupied town of Oleshky.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, held an online meeting with Russian Ombudswoman Yana Lantratova. During the conversation, the parties discussed the details of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky, which had already been preliminarily agreed upon.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Ukraine will implement a ceasefire in a designated area of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region starting at 3:00 a.m. on October 27, Kyiv time. This is necessary to carry out a humanitarian operation in the town. Military officials stated that they will make every effort to assist the residents of Oleshky and ensure their safety.

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