Over the course of 24 hours—from the morning of October 27 to the morning of October 28—Russian troops carried out 50 strikes on 26 settlements in 14 territorial communities in Sumy Oblast. Two men were injured as a result of the attacks.

In the Sumy community, a 51-year-old man was injured when a Russian drone struck.

In the Bilopil community, an enemy drone struck a car. A 43-year-old man was injured.

The highest number of strikes was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

Russian troops attacked the Sumy region with artillery, mortars, drones—including FPV drones—and guided aerial bombs.

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, damage was reported in several communities in the region:

Shostka community: a civilian infrastructure facility, an administrative building, a non-residential building, and a vehicle were damaged.

Znob-Novgorod Community: A multi-unit residential building and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Sumy Community: A civilian infrastructure facility, a non-residential building, and vehicles were damaged.

Bilopil Community: A car was damaged.

Seredyna-Buda Community: Private residential buildings, farm structures, and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Putyvl Community: A civilian infrastructure facility and vehicles were damaged.

Berezivska community: a private residential house and farm buildings were damaged.

Khutir-Mykhailivska community: a piece of civilian infrastructure was damaged.

In total, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 26 settlements in the Sumy region, striking residential buildings, vehicles, and civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook.

As a result of yet another Russian shelling, a manufacturing plant belonging to the Ukrainian women’s clothing brand Helena.Mikhnich was completely destroyed. The loss of the production facility was described with the words: “The factory is no more.”

Earlier, Russia attacked a food production facility in the Odesa region.

During an attack on Kyiv, Russia also destroyed the office of the Ukrainian brand Nika Zemlyanikina.

In addition, Russian shelling damaged the production facilities of the brand Harvest Clothing.

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