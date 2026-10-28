The “ATESH” partisan movement announced that it had destroyed a command post and struck other military targets belonging to Russian forces near the temporarily occupied town of Mangush in Donetsk Oblast. According to the movement, the coordinates of the positions were provided by a Russian serviceman who began cooperating with the partisans due to abuse by his commanders.

How the military facilities were identified

According to the partisans, their informant was a Russian soldier mobilized in 2022. He reached out to representatives of the movement on his own initiative due to systematic abuse by his commanding officers.

The information he provided helped pinpoint the locations of individual Russian military positions and an entire military complex. According to “ATESH,” the complex included a command post and field ammunition depots.

What were the consequences of the attack?

The group reported that it promptly transmitted the coordinates of the identified targets to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, after which strikes were carried out against them.

According to “ATESH,” the attack destroyed the Russian troops’ command post and launchers. The partisans also claim that the strike disrupted the occupiers’ military communications and command-and-control systems, as well as reduced their firepower in this sector of the front.

As a reminder, drones attacked the Azot chemical plant in Russia’s Tula region.

Meanwhile, explosions were heard in Lipetsk, and a fire has been reported near the airfield.

During the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Moscow on October 27, attended by Putin, the aggressor country’s air defense forces shot down at least 16 drones over the Russian capital.

On October 26 and into the night of October 27, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful strikes against military targets of the Russian occupiers in the Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

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