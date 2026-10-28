Jesse Adams, a Canadian volunteer and founder of the RainCoast Dog Rescue Society, was killed during the evacuation of animals from Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, as a result of a strike by a Russian FPV drone. This was reported by the nonprofit organization Animal Rescue Kharkiv.

The incident occurred on Sunday, October 25. An enemy drone struck the windshield of the evacuation vehicle immediately after the rescued animals had been loaded. The volunteer, who suffered severe injuries, was quickly transported to a local hospital; however, despite resuscitation efforts and emergency surgery, medical personnel were unable to save his life.

Jesse Adams regularly collaborated with the Animal Rescue Kharkiv team, participating in missions to frontline communities to rescue animals and assist the local population.

Source: “Animal Rescue.”

A volunteer with an Australian humanitarian organization was killed near Izyum in the Kharkiv region.

Tigran Galustyan, a Kharkiv volunteer with the nonprofit organization “Rose on the Hand,” was killed when a drone struck his car in the village of Illinka in Donetsk Oblast.

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