There are still 49,000 people in the Kramatorsk and Sloviansk communities

There are currently about 49,000 civilians living in the Kramatorsk and Sloviansk municipal communities in Donetsk Oblast.

“Currently, the largest number of people remain in the Kramatorsk community—26,500 people—and in the Sloviansk community—22,500,” Petlin said.

He noted that, compared to September, the number of people being evacuated from these communities has decreased slightly, but these are the largest communities in the region, “so, of course, the number of people being evacuated from there is generally higher than in other communities.”

According to Petlin, evacuation teams are working in the region every day—this includes one crew from the State Emergency Service’s “Phoenix” unit, about 12–14 “White Angel” National Police crews, and 10 to 15 volunteer crews daily.

“In October, we evacuated about 3,500 people from the Kramatorsk community and 1,750 people from the Sloviansk community,” the Regional State Administration representative stated.

Dmytro Petlin, a representative of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, reported this during an online briefing, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

There are still 784 civilians remaining in the Kostiantynivka community.

Since the beginning of the year, about 100 children have been evacuated from the occupied town of Oleshky.

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