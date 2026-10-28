From air raid alerts to military training—two Ukrainian women are learning to fly bombers

Two 21-year-old female volunteers from Zaporizhzhia and Rivne regions are undergoing military training and plan to become operators of heavy strike drones—bombers. One of them, a soldier with the call sign “Mala,” was injured by Russian shelling while walking to school even before joining the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Now both women are mastering military skills so they can join combat units in the future.

The stories of the two female volunteers and photos from their training were released by the “East” Operational Command. “Mala” from Zaporizhzhia and “Pruzhynka” from the Rivne region are the same age—both are 21 years old. They voluntarily enlisted in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and are currently undergoing basic military training. After completing this training, the women plan to learn how to operate heavy strike drones.

For “Mala,” the war is not just news reports of shelling and destruction. She herself survived a Russian attack even before she became a soldier. Once, on her way to school in Zaporizhzhia, she came under fire and was wounded. This experience became part of her personal story of the war, which later influenced her decision to join the military.

Her grandparents still live in her hometown of Zaporizhzhia. She worries about her loved ones and follows reports of Russian attacks, particularly those involving children who are injured. She says such stories deeply move her. It was precisely her desire to protect people and help Ukraine that became one of the reasons she decided to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“I see photos of children who have been affected by Russian attacks, and I feel that I have to do something about it. Children must be protected, and my family must be able to live in peace,” says “Mala.”

“Pruzhynka” remembers the first days of the full-scale war

Another volunteer, “Pruzhinka,” experienced the start of the full-scale invasion in the Rivne region. She clearly remembers the first days of the war, when air raid sirens became part of everyday life and her parents worried about the family’s safety. Back then, as for many Ukrainians, her normal life changed due to the constant threat of Russian attacks.

Eventually, the young woman decided not to stand idly by and volunteered to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Mala” made a similar decision, even though their personal experiences of the war were different. Now both are undergoing training designed to help them master a military specialty and prepare for future service.

Their stories show that everyone’s path to the military is unique. For some, the decision stems from having survived shelling; for others, it comes from a desire to protect their loved ones and their country. In the case of “Mala” and “Pruzhinka,” their personal experiences became part of their motivation, but now their main focus is on gaining the necessary knowledge and learning to carry out military tasks.

What Future Bomber Operators Are Learning

The female volunteers are currently undergoing basic military training. This is the stage during which service members master the fundamentals of military service, learn to act in various situations, and work as part of a team. Such training is required before moving on to a specific military specialty. Only after completing this phase do the women plan to learn how to operate heavy strike drones.

Bomber drones are heavy unmanned aerial vehicles used to carry out combat missions, particularly for dropping munitions. Operating them requires more than just the ability to fly a drone. Operators must understand the technical features of the equipment, follow established procedures, and coordinate with other crew members. Attention to detail, focus, and the ability to react quickly to changing circumstances are also crucial.

Operating such drones requires teamwork. Crew members must coordinate their actions, monitor the equipment’s operation, and carry out assigned tasks in accordance with instructions. Mistakes can have serious consequences, so training requires time and practice. The instructors’ work focuses precisely on preparing and honing the necessary skills. The “East” Operational Command emphasizes that the instructors’ task is to impart to the female volunteers the knowledge and skills necessary for their future service in combat units. After completing their training, “Mala” and “Pruzhinka” plan to move on to mastering their specialties.

For both young women, this is a new stage in their lives that requires discipline, endurance, and continuous training. They have already decided to serve Ukraine and are now preparing to acquire the expertise that will allow them to participate in combat missions. “Mala,” who herself was injured in a Russian shelling, explains her decision as a desire to protect children and her family. Now, together with “Pruzhinka,” she is progressing from basic military training toward her future specialty as an operator of a heavy strike drone. Their stories and photos from the training exercises were released by the “East” Operational Command.

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck three elements of Russian air defense on Russian territory, as well as a depot of the occupiers’ logistical supplies in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk Oblast. The strikes were carried out on October 27 and during the night of October 28.

Staff Sergeant Tetiana Viktorivna voluntarily enlisted in the military, and her son later joined her brigade. They are currently serving together in the 42nd Marine Brigade, where she holds the position of sergeant-manager.

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