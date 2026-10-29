Uganda reported that 27 of its citizens were killed in the war against Ukraine — Reuters

At least 27 Ugandan citizens, recruited into the Russian army to fight in the war against Ukraine, have been killed or are presumed dead.

This is stated in a letter from the Ugandan Embassy in Moscow to the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The document notes that the deaths of 11 Ugandans have been confirmed, while the bodies of another 16 have not been found. Among them may be those who are being held captive.

The embassy received this information from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs through diplomatic channels. A representative of the Ugandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the authenticity of the letter.

Source: Reuters

Russia recruits about 1,800 foreigners into its army every month to participate in the war against Ukraine.

Russia is mass-recruiting foreigners for the war against Ukraine through Western platforms.

Russia is recruiting Africans for the war under the guise of film shoots.

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