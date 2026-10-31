Video: Ukrainian pilot flying a MiG-29 shot down two Russian drones

A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter pilot with the call sign “West” shot down two Russian drones while repelling yet another enemy air attack. To take down the first target, the pilot fired an air-to-air missile, and he shot down the second with an aircraft cannon.

While pursuing the first enemy drone, the Ukrainian Air Force pilot locked onto the target and destroyed it with an air-to-air missile.

The Ukrainian pilot shot down the second Russian drone with precision fire from the fighter jet’s aircraft cannon.

As a result, both enemy aerial targets were destroyed.

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A Ukrainian Air Force pilot with the call sign “West,” while pursuing the first enemy drone, locked onto the target and destroyed it with an air-to-air missile.

As a reminder, during an operation against Russian logistics, Ukrainian drone operators tracked down a Mi-8 helicopter and struck it after it landed. This was reported by the corps’ press service on October 30.

Earlier, Special Operations Forces (SSO) troops carried out an ambush behind Russian lines and destroyed a vehicle belonging to the occupiers.

We would like to add that the Defense Forces struck an Iskander-M launcher.

Since the beginning of 2026, the Ukrainian military has destroyed or disabled 1,039 Russian military boats and vessels.

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