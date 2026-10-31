Russia attacked the Kyiv region; two people were injured

Two people were injured as a result of a Russian nighttime attack in the Kyiv region. A private residential house and an outbuilding were damaged in the Brovary district.

According to Timur Tkachenko, one of the victims is a woman born in 1950. She sustained a laceration to the temporal region of her head and was admitted to a local hospital.

“The injured woman was born in 1950. She sustained a laceration to the temporal region of her head and was admitted to a local hospital. A man born in 1951 experienced an acute stress reaction. He was provided with the necessary medical care,” the statement said.

A man born in 1951 experienced an acute stress reaction. Medical personnel provided him with the necessary care.

In addition to the casualties, damage to civilian infrastructure was reported as a result of the attack. According to regional authorities, a private residential building and a farm building were damaged.

As a reminder, over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers carried out 56 strikes on 20 settlements in the Sumy region. A woman was killed as a result of the shelling, and others were wounded.

This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

On the night of October 31, Russian troops launched 134 attack drones of various types at Ukraine, including Shahed, “Gerbera,” and “Parody” decoy drones.

In the Sumy region, a 43-year-old woman was killed as a result of Russian strikes over the past 24 hours, and 12 other people sustained injuries and trauma. In total, Russian forces attacked 20 settlements in the region, with 56 strikes recorded.

On October 30, Russian forces attacked a private residence in the Stetskivskyi Starosty of the Sumy region using an FPV drone. The homeowner was injured in the strike—she sustained multiple injuries and is currently receiving medical care. A residential building also caught fire, and rescue workers were on the scene.

On Friday, October 30, Russian troops attacked a civilian enterprise in the Shostka community in the Sumy region with strike drones. Employees were on the premises at the time of the strike.

Eight people were injured as a result of Russian drone attacks in the Sumy region.

The commander of the Russian unit, Akhmat, will stand trial for attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Sumy region.

The Russians are trying to advance toward the village of Ryasne in Sumy Oblast, according to Tregubov.

Sumy Oblast has allocated an additional 10 million hryvnias for the purchase of mobile shelters.

Two 14-year-old boys were killed in an explosion in the Sumy region.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked the Chernihiv region, damaging a gas station and a resort.

Read us on