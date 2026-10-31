Air defense forces destroyed and intercepted 105 Russian drones overnight, 49 of which were jet-powered

On the night of October 31, Russian forces launched 134 attack drones of various types at Ukraine, including Shahed, “Gerbera,” and “Parody” decoy drones.

Air defense forces destroyed or neutralized 105 enemy UAVs.

According to the Air Force, launches of Russian drones were detected from several directions:

Orel, Kursk, Shatalovo, and Millerovo—territory of the Russian Federation;

the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk;

the temporarily occupied town of Gvardeyskoye in Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data as of 8:30 a.m., air defense forces destroyed or neutralized 105 enemy drones. Among them were Shahed drones—including 49 jet-powered ones—as well as “Gerbera” drones and other types of UAVs.

Despite the air defense efforts, strikes by attack drones were recorded at 20 locations. Debris from downed drones was also recorded at 10 additional locations.

At the time this report was released, several Russian drones remained in Ukrainian airspace. Air defense forces continued their combat operations.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

In the Sumy region, a 43-year-old woman was killed and 12 other people were injured as a result of Russian strikes over the past day. In total, Russian forces attacked 20 settlements in the region, with 56 strikes recorded.

On October 30, Russian forces attacked a private residence in the Stetskivskyi Starosty of the Sumy region using an FPV drone. The homeowner was injured in the strike—she sustained multiple injuries and is receiving medical care. A residential building also caught fire, and rescue workers were on the scene.

On Friday, October 30, Russian troops attacked a civilian enterprise in the Shostka community in the Sumy region with strike drones. Employees were on the premises at the time of the strike.

Eight people were injured as a result of Russian drone attacks in the Sumy region.

The commander of the Russian unit, Akhmat, will stand trial for attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Sumy region.

The Russians are trying to advance toward the village of Ryasne in Sumy Oblast, according to Tregubov.

Sumy Oblast has allocated an additional 10 million hryvnias for the purchase of mobile shelters.

Two 14-year-old boys were killed in an explosion in the Sumy region.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked the Chernihiv region, damaging a gas station and a resort.

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