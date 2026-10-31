Peskov announced the establishment of a dialogue between the ombudsmen of Russia and Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian Ombudswoman Yana Lantratova and the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets have established a constructive dialogue and are gradually beginning to trust one another.

“They have established a good dialogue. This is important. They are slowly beginning to trust one another. This is good for human rights work,” Peskov said, commenting on the interaction between the ombudsmen.

Peskov was also asked about the possibility of Yana Lantratova and Dmytro Lubinets visiting convicted Russian and Ukrainian citizens.

The Kremlin spokesperson replied that there are currently no such agreements in place.

“If this issue is raised, they will likely first agree on such a plan. Then, of course, each side will need to coordinate with the relevant authorities. This is a multi-stage process,” he noted.

Separately, the Kremlin spokesperson emphasized that Dmytro Lubinets had come to Russia for the first time.

“Lubinec has arrived in Russia. This is his first time. It’s his first visit to Russia, so, as they say, a precedent has been set,” Peskov added.

At the same time, the parties have not yet reached any specific agreements regarding visits by ombudsmen to imprisoned Ukrainians and Russians.

This is according to reports in the Russian media.

Russia does not support a ceasefire in Ukraine, as the Kremlin fears that a pause in hostilities would allow the Ukrainian side to regroup. This was stated on October 30 by Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre have joined diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

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