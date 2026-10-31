Russia shelled five regions of Ukraine; there are fatalities and dozens of wounded

Russian troops continue to attack civilian infrastructure and residential areas in Ukraine. The shelling of the Sumy, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions has resulted in deaths and injuries.

Residential buildings, businesses, vehicles, and other facilities have been damaged.

Sumy Region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 56 strikes on 20 settlements in Sumy Oblast, according to the regional police.

In the Shostka community, a 43-year-old woman was killed when Russian drones struck the area. Another 10 people were injured. Among the victims were men aged 40 to 64 and women aged 51 to 61.

In the Sumy community, a 49-year-old woman was injured when a drone struck a house. Private homes, a car wash, and vehicles were also damaged.

In the Krasnopil community, a 53-year-old woman was injured, and a car was damaged. In the Seredyna-Bud community, a business premises sustained damage.

In addition, on Saturday morning, Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in the Kovpakivka and Zarichne districts of Sumy.

According to Serhiy Kryvosheyenko, head of the Military Administration, several strikes by rocket-powered UAVs and FPV drones were recorded in the industrial zone, hitting fiber-optic cables. A large vehicle was hit. Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.

Fires broke out at the impact sites, which rescue workers managed to contain.

Donetsk Region

On October 30, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 23 times, according to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Regional Military Administration.

Sloviansk was hit the hardest. Two civilians were killed there—a 73-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy.

The teenager was riding in a car with his parents. His 43-year-old mother and 57-year-old father were injured. Ten other people, ranging in age from 33 to 73, were also injured.

As a result of the shelling, 30 private homes, a high-rise building, a gas station, a post office, utility buildings, and two cars were damaged.

In Kramatorsk, two men, aged 46 and 76, were wounded, and two private homes and a car were damaged. In Druzhkivka, two people, aged 51 and 70, were injured.

In total, 519 people, including 44 children, were evacuated from the front lines over the past 24 hours.

Kharkiv Region

Over the past 24 hours, Kharkiv and 15 settlements in the region came under Russian attack. Nineteen people were injured, according to Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

In Kharkiv, four people were wounded, and six others suffered acute stress reactions. In Derhachi, two men, aged 40 and 52, were wounded.

In Merefa, two men, aged 48 and 51, experienced acute stress reactions. Similar conditions were also reported in an 81-year-old woman in Barvinkove, a 59-year-old woman in the village of Yemtsi in the Derhachi community, a 63-year-old woman near the village of Horokhovatka in the Borivska community, and a 60-year-old woman in Zolochiv. A 65-year-old man was also injured on the highway near Horokhovatka.

In addition, it was reported that on October 29, a 59-year-old woman was killed and another, a 57-year-old, was wounded as a result of shelling in Izyum.

Russian troops used “Geran-2,” “Molniya,” and FPV drones, as well as unidentified UAVs, in the region.

In Kharkiv, three trucks, two semi-trailers, a shopping center, 15 private homes, outbuildings, a car, and a civilian business were damaged.

Damage was also reported in the Bohodukhiv, Izium, Kharkiv, and Chuhuiv districts. Among the damaged structures were residential buildings, power lines, a hangar, a store, an administrative building, an ambulance, and railway infrastructure.

Chernihiv Region

In Bobrovytsia, three people—two elderly women and a 23-year-old man—were injured when a Russian drone struck a residential area. Garages caught fire, and apartment buildings and a passenger car were damaged, according to Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the regional military administration.

In a village in the Snovsk district, an elderly woman was injured in an attack by a “Gerbera”-type drone. A residential building was also damaged.

In addition, Russian troops struck one of the enterprises in Chernihiv again. A tractor caught fire as a result of the attack.

In Novhorod-Siverskyi, a woman was injured and farm buildings caught fire as a result of a “Gerbera” strike.

Zaporizhzhia

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 935 strikes on 51 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the attacks in the Zaporizhzhia and Polohiv districts, one person was killed and two others were wounded, according to Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the regional defense council.

The occupiers carried out 15 airstrikes, deployed 745 drones of various types—primarily FPV drones—and launched 175 artillery strikes.

Dozens of settlements in the region came under enemy fire, including Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Stepnogorsk, and Primorske.

Russian attacks have resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilians in several regions of Ukraine. Residential neighborhoods, civilian enterprises, and infrastructure facilities were targeted.

This was reported by regional military administrations and law enforcement agencies.

Today, October 31, the Russian army launched a double missile strike on Kharkiv, using “Banderole” missiles. Hits were recorded in the Nemyshlyanskyi and Kyivskyi districts of the city.

Two people were injured as a result of the nighttime Russian attack in the Kyiv region. In the Brovary district, a private residential house and a farm building were damaged.

On the night of October 31, Russian troops launched 134 attack drones of various types at Ukraine, including Shahed, “Gerbera,” and “Parody” decoy drones.

In the Sumy region, a 43-year-old woman was killed and 12 other people were wounded or injured as a result of Russian strikes over the past day. In total, Russian forces attacked 20 settlements in the region, with 56 strikes recorded.

On October 30, Russian forces attacked a private homestead in the Stetskivskyi Starosty of the Sumy region using an FPV drone. The homeowner was injured in the strike—she sustained multiple injuries and is currently receiving medical care. A residential building also caught fire, and rescue workers were on the scene.

On Friday, October 30, Russian troops attacked a civilian enterprise in the Shostka community in the Sumy region with strike drones. Employees were on the premises at the time of the strike.

Eight people were injured as a result of Russian drone attacks in Sumy Oblast.

The commander of the Russian unit, Akhmat, will stand trial for attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Sumy region.

The Russians are trying to advance toward the village of Ryasne in Sumy Oblast, according to Tregubov.

Sumy Oblast has allocated an additional 10 million hryvnias for the purchase of mobile shelters.

Two 14-year-old boys were killed in an explosion in the Sumy region.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked the Chernihiv region and damaged a gas station and a resort.

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