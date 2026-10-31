Russia launched a double strike on Kharkiv using "Bandero" missiles

The Russian army launched a double missile strike on Kharkiv, using “Banderole” missiles. Hits were recorded in the Nemyshlyansky and Kyivsky districts of the city.

“The enemy launched a double strike with ‘Banderole’ missiles on the city: in one instance, the Nemyshlyanskyi district was attacked, and in the other, the Kyivskyi district,” Terekhov wrote.

According to the mayor, the consequences of the strikes are currently being assessed.

As of the time of this report, no information about casualties had been received.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram.

Two people were injured as a result of the nighttime Russian attack on the Kyiv region. In the Brovary district, a private residential building and a farm building were damaged.

On the night of October 31, Russian forces launched 134 attack drones of various types at Ukraine, including Shahed, “Gerbera,” and “Parody” decoy drones.

In the Sumy region, a 43-year-old woman was killed and 12 other people were wounded or injured as a result of Russian strikes over the past day. In total, Russian forces attacked 20 settlements in the region, with 56 strikes recorded.

On October 30, Russian forces attacked a private residence in the Stetskivskyi Starosty of the Sumy region using an FPV drone. The homeowner was injured in the strike—she sustained multiple injuries and is currently receiving medical care. A residential building also caught fire, and rescue workers were on the scene.

On Friday, October 30, Russian troops attacked a civilian enterprise in the Shostka community in the Sumy region with strike drones. Employees were on the premises at the time of the strike.

Eight people were injured as a result of Russian drone attacks in the Sumy region.

The commander of the Russian unit, Akhmat, will stand trial for attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Sumy region.

The Russians are trying to advance toward the village of Ryasne in Sumy Oblast, according to Tregubov.

Sumy Oblast has allocated an additional 10 million hryvnias for the purchase of mobile shelters.

Two 14-year-old boys were killed in an explosion in the Sumy region.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked the Chernihiv region, damaging a gas station and a resort.

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