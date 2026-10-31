The last plane carrying evacuated residents of Oleshky has landed in Belarus, according to Arakhamia

The fourth and final plane carrying Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Oleshky in the Kherson region has landed in Gomel, Belarus. In just a few hours, the evacuees, along with the Ukrainian delegation, are expected to arrive in Ukraine.

“The last, fourth plane has landed in Gomel (Belarus). In just a few hours, all Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Oleshky, along with the Ukrainian delegation, will be on Ukrainian territory,” he said.

Thus, the arrival of four planes carrying evacuated residents of Oleshky has been completed in Gomel. The next step will be their return, along with the Ukrainian delegation, to Ukrainian territory.

This was reported by Davyd Arakhamia, head of the “Servant of the People” faction, on his Telegram channel.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

Separately, the ombudsman noted that the ceasefire has now lasted more than 87 hours. The Ukrainian delegation is returning home.

As a reminder, 17 buses carrying residents of Oleshky are heading to Ukraine, while the number heading to Russia is several times smaller.

In the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, demining of designated routes has been completed and the humanitarian convoy is ready for departure, according to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

Prior to this, a delegation comprising representatives from Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia arrived at the location from which they plan to deliver humanitarian aid to Oleshky.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, agreed to travel to the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region via Russian territory, as there is currently no other safe route for the humanitarian mission. The Ombudsman’s Office explained that the route across the front line is dangerous, and crossing the river is impossible due to landmines.

Russian troops may use the temporary ceasefire in occupied Oleshky to move equipment and troops closer to Kherson. The German newspaper Bild reported on this threat, citing Ukrainian military personnel.

Read us on